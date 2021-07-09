GTT’s new ecological LNG bunker vessel concept approved

July 9, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

French LNG containment specialist GTT and Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua have received approvals for the LNG bunkering vessel concept from Society China Classification Society (CCS) and DNV.

Courtesy of GTT

This double approval in principle is granted for the “ballast-water-free” LNG bunker & feeder vessel concept.

The AiPs recognize the compliance of this vessel design with the rules and codes of ocean-going vessels, their construction, and equipment.

The design is fitted with GTT’s membrane system that enables the construction of more economical and environmentally friendly ships.

Vessels use ballast water when the bunkers are empty or partially loaded in order to maintain seaworthy conditions. In this way, a considerable quantity of ballast water is carried by ships every day. There is a risk of transferring harmful aquatic organisms and pathogens from one area to another.

The solution developed by GTT eliminates this risk completely, the firm says. Removing the ballast water treatment system also reduces the energy consumption and CO2 footprint of the vessels.

This new design also simplifies vessel operation, reduces corrosion, and prolongs the vessel’s lifetime.

Chairman and CEO of GTT Philippe Berterottière said: “This major technological innovation to improve both the environmental and economic performance of LNG Bunker & Feeder vessel has been made possible thanks to the support of our partner Hudong Zhonghua. We welcome the approvals of CCS and DNV, which allow us to offer our ship-owners and charterers customers a high-value technology solution.”