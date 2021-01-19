Guangzhou Shipyard cuts steel for Proman Stena Bulk’s methanol-fuelled tanker

January 19, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

China-based Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) has held a steel cutting ceremony for the IMOIIMeMAX methanol-fuelled Stena Pro Patria, which is due for delivery in early 2022.

The 49,900 dwt Stena Pro Patria will be the first of the three methanol vessels to be built by the joint venture between Swedish Stena Bulk and the Swiss-based Proman Shipping, Proman Stena Bulk Ltd.

Steel cutting commences at Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), China

The remaining two vessels will be named Stena ProMare and Stena Prosperous.

The methanol-ready Stena Pro Patria will feature MAN dual-fuel engines, as well as revolutionary new water and fuel emulsion technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions.



The company estimates Stena Pro Patria will use approximately 12,500 tonnes of methanol as fuel per year, significantly reducing the volume of carbon and greenhouse gas emissions resulting, especially compared to the use of conventional marine fuels.

The vessels will also be equipped with energy efficiency technology, including continually controlled combustion, optimised tuning, redesigned and aerodynamic hull lines, and an energy shaft generator, reducing fuel consumption and helping to meet strict emissions criteria.



“The steel cutting for Stena Pro Patria is the first step in a fascinating series of projects that will further strengthen Stena’s commitment to sustainability excellence and with spearheading shipping’s fuel innovation and wider decarbonisation journey,” Erik Hånell, President and CEO of Stena Bulk, said.

“In a quest of such magnitude, we’re proud to embrace a partnership approach through our successful joint venture with Proman. It’s fantastic to count on a partner like Proman to bring their exceptional latest innovations and dedicated expertise in the methanol field together with our progressive vision for minimum environmental impact.”



“We are very excited to begin this enterprise with Stena Bulk, with whom we are proud to share a sense of purpose as well as a commitment to continued innovation in the shipping industry,” Anita Gajadhar, Managing Director of Proman Shipping, added.

“Today brings us another step closer towards reaping the benefits of methanol as a future-proof marine fuel and, in doing so, driving the transition towards more sustainable shipping worldwide.”

The joint venture ordered two methanol-ready tankers from China’s Guangzhou Shipyard International in November 2019. The third vessel was ordered in November 2020.