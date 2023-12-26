H-Line takes delivery of second 210K LNG dual-fuel bulker

December 26, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has delivered a 210,000 dwt LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier to South Korea’s shipping company H-Line Shipping.

CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding

The delivery ceremony took place at Beihai’s Pier 2 on December 18, 2023.

The Marshall Islands-flagged newbuilding, HL Hope, is the second LNG dual-fuel bulker of the same series delivered by Beihai to H-Line Shipping.

The first unit from the batch, HL Future, was handed over to its owner on October 26.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Beihai’s first 210,000-ton LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier completes sea trial Posted: 2 months ago

HL Future and HL Hope will be soon followed by sister vessel HL Trust.

Designed by China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Ship Design and Research Center, HL Hope features a length of 299.95 meters, a width of 50 meters and a draft of 18.4 meters. The ship, which is classed by both DNV and KR, has a service speed of 14 knots.

The main engine, generator, and boiler of this ship are all LNG dual-fuel type. The ship is equipped with two 3,000 cbm LNG tanks (IMO Type C), supporting LNG high- and low-pressure pumps, high and low-pressure vaporization heaters, high and low-pressure buffer tanks and BOG recondensation system equipment.