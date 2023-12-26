H-Line takes delivery of second 210K LNG dual-fuel bulker
CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has delivered a 210,000 dwt LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier to South Korea’s shipping company H-Line Shipping.
The delivery ceremony took place at Beihai’s Pier 2 on December 18, 2023.
The Marshall Islands-flagged newbuilding, HL Hope, is the second LNG dual-fuel bulker of the same series delivered by Beihai to H-Line Shipping.
The first unit from the batch, HL Future, was handed over to its owner on October 26.
HL Future and HL Hope will be soon followed by sister vessel HL Trust.
Designed by China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Ship Design and Research Center, HL Hope features a length of 299.95 meters, a width of 50 meters and a draft of 18.4 meters. The ship, which is classed by both DNV and KR, has a service speed of 14 knots.
The main engine, generator, and boiler of this ship are all LNG dual-fuel type. The ship is equipped with two 3,000 cbm LNG tanks (IMO Type C), supporting LNG high- and low-pressure pumps, high and low-pressure vaporization heaters, high and low-pressure buffer tanks and BOG recondensation system equipment.