Hafnia marks first LNG bunkering onboard its tanker

April 24, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Singapore-based tanker owner and operator Hafnia has completed the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation onboard its vessel Hafnia Languedoc.

Hafnia

Hafnia Languedoc is the first out of four new LNG dual-fuel LR2 product tankers which will be time chartered out to energy majors Total and Equinor. The ship was bunkered at the Port of Pengerang in Malaysia in mid-April.

To remind, the tanker was delivered to Hafnia by Guangzhou Shipbuilding International (GSI), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation in March this year.

The 110,000-ton crude oil-product tanker adopts a new generation of LNG dual-fuel LR II ship design independently designed and developed by GSI with a special focus on green and low-carbon features.

All four vessels are equipped with a fuel gas supply system that has full redundancy on all supply systems and which can handle boil-off gas from the LNG tanks under any condition. According to the shipping company, the vessels’ auxiliary engines, gensets, and boilers will be able to run on multiple fuel types.

The ships will be classed by DNV and will sail under the Maltese flag.

Hafnia has a fleet of 230 vessels, out of which 115 ships are owned and 102 are operated. The shipping company has set a target of reducing the carbon intensity of its fleet by 40 percent by 2028 when compared to the 2008 level.