Halliburton, TechnipFMC team up on subsea wells watch

Halliburton and TechnipFMC have introduced Odassea, the first distributed acoustic sensing solution for subsea wells.

The technology platform enables operators to execute intervention-less seismic imaging and reservoir diagnostics to reduce total cost of ownership while improving reservoir knowledge.

The Odassea service integrates hardware and digital systems to further boost digital capabilities in subsea reservoir monitoring and production optimization.

Specifically, Halliburton provides the fiber optic sensing technology, completions and analysis for reservoir diagnostics.

TechnipFMC provides the optical connectivity from the topside to the completions.

Through the collaboration, operators can accelerate full field subsea fiber optic sensing, design and execution.

Trey Clark, vice president of Halliburton Wireline and Perforating, said:

“We are excited to introduce a new technology platform which allows our customers to monitor reservoir performance in real-time.”

“By collaborating with TechnipFMC, we can harness our combined subsurface and subsea expertise to deliver differentiated products to the marketplace that provide value for our customers.”

Christina Johansen, vice president of TechnipFMC Subsea Product Manufacturing, also said:

“This project enables an enhanced level of reservoir understanding for our customers and expands our unique integrated subsea solution.”

”We are proving that we can leverage the competencies and know-how to drive the change our industry needs for a higher level of sustainability.”

In the field, Halliburton and TechnipFMC are delivering technology to multiple projects from conceptual design to execution and installation.