Harvey Gulf scores double in Gulf of Mexico

March 26, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

U.S.-based offshore vessels provider Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions has secured two additional scopes of work for two of its Gulf of Mexico assets.

Harvey Intervention vessel (Courtesy of Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions)

The first scope is for Marubeni Oil & Gas, for the Harvey Intervention vessel.

The vessel will be used for a project that includes hydrate remediation, removing and replacing HFLs, a tree pod change out, and, finally, a marine life survey.

The second scope of work is for Shell Oil. The work will be done using Harvey Blue Sea for a term Flotel project that will leverage the large POB capacity of the HGSS 340 Class MPSVs.

The new contract awards follow Harvey Gulf’s recently secured work to support a U.S. Navy special operations project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.