Havila's 20-year-old subsea vessel gets contract extension in Brazil
March 12, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Havila Shipping has secured a contract extension for its subsea vessel Havila Harmony with Brazilian company OceanPact.

Source: Havila Shipping

Founded in 2007 in Rio de Janeiro, OceanPact offers services for the study, protection, monitoring and sustainable use of the sea, the coast and marine resources for different sectors, such as oil & gas, energy, mining, telecommunications, port, navigation, tourism, fishing and aquaculture.

The extension for Havila Harmony is for the period until the end of December 2025 and is said to be on market terms. The initial bareboat contract for the vessel with OceanPact was announced in July 2020.

Havila Harmony, of MT 6010 design, was built in June 2005 at Norway’s Havyard Leirvik yard, and converted in March 2007. It is 93 meters long, has a 19.70-meter breadth, and a 816 m2 deck area.

The vessel can accommodate 86 persons.

Havila Shipping a couple of days ago announced it had signed a contract with Peterson Den Helder for a platform supply vessel (PSV) from its fleet.

