Havila bags three-year job for subsea vessel in Brazil

July 24, 2020, by Nermina Kulovic

Norwegian offshore shipping company Havila has been awarded a three-year contract for its subsea vessel in Brazil.

Havila Harmony vessel; Source: Havila

Havila said on Friday it has entered into a three-year bareboat contract with OceanPact Netherlands B.V. for the operation of the subsea vessel Havila Harmony in Brazil.

Founded in 2007, OceanPact is dedicated to consultancy, management, and operation of oil spill response in coastal and offshore environments. It is one of the largest oil spill companies in Latin America.

The two companies have agreed on an optional period for one year.

Havila said that the enhancement is expected during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Havila Harmony will before that undergo customization to technical requirement simultaneously with maintenance according to class.

Havila Harmony is a subsea support vessel built by Havyard Leirvik in June 2005. It was converted in March 2007.

The Norwegian-flagged vessel of an MT 6010 design has a length of 92,95 meters and a beam of 19,70 meters.