Havila Borg; Source: Havila Shipping
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Havila lands more work for 2009-built vessel

Havila lands more work for 2009-built vessel

Vessels
October 28, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Havila Shipping has struck a deal with the Netherlands-headquartered oil and gas player for a platform supply vessel (PSV), which is part of its fleet.

Havila Borg; Source: Havila Shipping

Thanks to a new contract on market terms, the PSV Havila Borg has been hired for work with Peterson Den Helder.

This assignment is in direct continuation of the existing contract and for a firm period until late fourth quarter 2026, with further options for extension, stretching the job up to two years.

The 2009-built Havila Borg, which is of a Havyard 832 design, was built by Havyard Tomrefjord and can accommodate 23 people. Peterson previously hired Havila Borg in March 2025.

Havila recently won a contract extension for a subsea vessel with Brazil’s OceanPact.

OE logo

Power Your Brand With Offshore Energy ⤵️

Take the spotlight and anchor your brand in the heart of the offshore world!

Join us for a bigger impact and amplify your presence at the core hub of the offshore energy community!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles