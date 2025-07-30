Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding HD KSOE to construct new dual-fuel LNG boxship duo for Greek shipowner

Vessels
July 30, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

South Korea’s HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), a shipbuilding intermediate holding company of HD Hyundai, has been commissioned by Greece-based shipowner Capital to build a new pair of dual-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered container vessels.

Illustration; Image Courtesy: Containerships/CMA CGM

According to Greek shipbroker Intermodal, Capital has booked two 2,800 TEU dual-fuel LNG units in a deal valued at $57 million. Once construction is completed, the vessels are planned to be handed over sometime in 2027.

In addition to the containerships’ ability to run on liquefied natural gas, owing to which they are anticipated to ‘tremendously’ slash emissions and, thus, operate in an eco-friendly manner, the vessels will reportedly be outfitted with exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS), otherwise known as scrubbers.

To remind, Capital already has a sextet of boxships under construction at HD KSOE, which are scheduled for turnovers in 2027 and 2028. At the beginning of July this year, HD KSOE shook hands with French technological containment specialist Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) to engineer cryogenic tanks for the units.

As previously reported, under this agreement, GTT would equip each of the boxships with tanks boasting a capacity of 8,000 cubic meters (cbm), whilst incorporating the company’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

The upgraded tank design is projected to extend LNG holding time and support compliance with upcoming regulations on cold ironing, i.e., ships connecting to shore power while docked. Additionally, using LNG as fuel is projected to cut carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by nearly 25,000 tonnes per vessel each year, the companies elaborated.

Since the beginning of this year, the South Korean shipbuilding heavyweight has clinched contracts to construct at least twenty boxships fueled by liquefied natural gas.

At the very end of January, Marseille-headquartered maritime transport giant CMA CGM tapped HD KSOE for the building of twelve LNG dual-fuel units. The 18,000 TEU ships, signed under a $2.57 billion deal, are due to be handed over by the end of December 2028.

More recently, namely in the second week of June, it was revealed that HD KSOE had inked a $1.76 billion agreement with a shipping player based in Asia for eight LNG-powered containerships, to be delivered in 2028.

