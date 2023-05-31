Helix Energy Solutions appointed for full-field decommissioning in Gulf of Mexico

May 31, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Helix Alliance, the Louisiana-based subsidiary of Helix Energy Solutions, has secured a full-field decommissioning contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico shelf.

As part of the project set to begin in mid-2023, Helix’s scope of work includes the plug and abandonment of 39 wells, 15 pipelines and seven structures.

Helix Alliance plans to use the EPIC Hedron heavy lift derrick barge for structure removals, liftboats for plug and abandonment activities, the Triton Explorer dive support vessel (DSV) for pipeline abandonments, and multiple Helix Alliance offshore support vessels (OSVs) and several other assets throughout the campaign.

“We are excited that Helix has been awarded this significant well and structure removal and decommissioning contract,” said Owen Kratz, Helix’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“This award demonstrates Helix’s position as the preeminent company for full-field decommissioning in the Gulf of Mexico shelf, along with our other services supporting the full life cycle of offshore fields, following the expansion of our industry-leading decommissioning services with our acquisition of Alliance last year.”

Related Article Posted: 10 months ago Helix takes ‘meaningful step’ towards its energy transition model by closing Alliance deal Posted: 10 months ago

The EPIC Hedron heavy lift derrick barge has a 1,763-ton capacity, a fully revolving crane and accommodation for 300 personnel.

Helix Energy Solutions recently also won a contract with Esso Australia, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, to charter the Helix Q7000 semisubmersible vessel to support decommissioning activities in Gippsland Basin offshore Australia.