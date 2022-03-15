Helix charters Bordelon Marine’s ultra-light intervention vessel

March 15, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Helix Robotics Solutions has signed a charter agreement with Bordelon Marine for the DP2 Jones Act-compliant ultra-light intervention vessel Shelia Bordelon.

Source: Bordelon Marine

The one-year firm charter agreement commenced in late February and the vessel is mobilized with two Triton 200 HP ROVs with high-spec survey capabilities operated by Helix.

Helix plans to use the vessel primarily to support inspection, repair & maintenance (IRM) operations for clients operating in U.S. waters, however, it can support international work as well.

Bordelon Marine Shipbuilders built Shelia Bordelon back in 2015. The 78.33-meter long vessel features a 50-ton AHC subsea crane and has 60 berths in total.

