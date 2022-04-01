Helix to provide well intervention services for Shell in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

April 1, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Offshore energy services provider Helix Energy Solutions has entered a multi-year contract with Shell Offshore to provide well intervention services in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

For its scope of work, Helix will provide either the Q4000 or Q5000 riser-based semi-submersible well intervention vessel, a 10k or 15k intervention riser system (IRS) and remotely operated vehicles.

The company will also deliver project management and engineering services to cover operations from fully integrated well intervention to fully integrated plug and abandonment well services.

According to Helix, the Q4000 and Q5000 well intervention vessels provide an optimal platform for a wide variety of tasks, including subsea well intervention, field and well decommissioning, installation and recovery of subsea equipment, well testing and emergency well containment.

As disclosed, the three-year contract is due to commence in March 2022 and includes an anticipated 75 days utilisation per year with the option to add additional utilisation days.

Scotty Sparks, Helix’s executive vice president and COO, said: “Shell continues to be a valued customer of Helix. We appreciate their continued confidence in our fully integrated well intervention services, our commitment to safety and cost-effective and efficient solutions. We are confident in the efficiencies and value we bring to our customers, and this contract further signals the increasing demand for our services.”

Back in September 2021, Helix won a contract to undertake a multi-year riser-based well intervention work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for an undisclosed client.

The company said at the time that the contract covers well intervention and production enhancement activities and is expected to commence in 2022 on a call-off basis.

Related Article Posted: 6 months ago Helix bags well intervention work in US Gulf of Mexico Posted: 6 months ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: