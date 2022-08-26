Helix to put Grand Canyon II to work offshore Thailand

August 26, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Helix Robotics Solutions has won a contract with a local Thailand contractor to perform well abandonment and decommissioning services using the subsea construction vessel Grand Canyon II.

The contract, which is 180-day firm-plus-options, includes the provision of DP3 vessel services, crane support and ROV services in connection with subsea well abandonment and decommissioning operations in multiple Thailand offshore fields.

Activities are scheduled to begin in the late fourth quarter of 2022.

“This decommissioning award offshore Thailand is another significant project for Helix as it represents the flexibility of our vessel and ROV assets to seamlessly transition from renewable services we are currently supporting to oil and gas operations, and expands our already strong track record in the Asia Pacific region,” said Jeremiah Hebert, Helix’ vice president—Americas/APAC Region.

The Grand Canyon II DP3 multi-role construction support vessel is equipped with a 250 MT AHC subsea crane, moonpool, two 3,000m rated 250hp UHD ROVs, integrated ROV deck space and removable bulwarks.

The vessel has been under a long-term charter with Helix since 2015 and a five-year charter extension that runs from January 2023 through the end of 2027 was signed recently.

Under the extension, Volstad will upgrade Grand Canyon II, as well as Grand Canyon III, with new battery hybrids in an effort to reduce fuel consumption and emissions and to improve the environmental footprint of vessel operations.

Most recently, Grand Canyon II worked in Taiwan on offshore wind farm construction work.

