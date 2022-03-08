Hellenic Cables to connect several Greek islands

March 8, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Greece’s Hellenic Cables has secured a contract with the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (HEDNO) to undertake the implementation of several new interconnections between islands.

As the main contractor, Hellenic Cables is in charge of the production and supply of submarine cables, along with their accessories, as well as the implementation of all relevant works for the connection of the cables to the HEDNO land network.

The scope includes the delivery of medium-voltage cables with a length of approximately 19 kilometers.

The contract with a duration of 15 months was signed between HEDNO and Fulgor, a fully-owned subsidiary of Hellenic Cables.

Cable production will start soon and the project implementation, including installation, is expected to be completed by May 2023.

All cables will be manufactured at the company’s plant in Corinth.

“We are happy to support HEDNO’s development program for the modernization of Distribution Grids in order to ensure uninterrupted and reliable supply to the country’s islands and we thank them for trusting us again,” said Alexis Alexiou, CEO of Cenergy Holdings and Hellenic Cables.

Hellenic Cables recently submitted its near and long-term net-zero targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), aiming to halve its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and cut scope 3 emissions by 25% within the same timeframe.

The initiative also commits to increasing the annual sourcing of renewable electricity to 80% and 100%, by 2025 and 2030, respectively.