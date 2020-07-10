Hellenic Cables to deliver Seagreen OWF inter-array lines

Seaway 7 has selected Greece-based subsea cable manufacturer Hellenic Cables to deliver inter-array cables for the Seagreen offshore wind farm in Scotland.

Under the contract with Seaway 7, the EPCI contractor for the project’s foundations and inter-array cables, Hellenic Cables will design, manufacture, test and supply around 320 kilometres of 66 kV XLPE-insulated inter-array cables and associated accessories.

The cables for Seagreen’s 114-strong wind turbine array are planned to be delivered by early 2022.

The project, owned by Total and SSE Renewables, will comprise 114 MHI Vestas 10 MW turbines with different load optimised modes to adapt to grid requirements of the 1,075 MW offshore wind farm.

Hellenic Cables said it would execute the contract at its plant in Corinth for which, along with all of its other plants, the company recently signed a deal with Enel Green Power to procure electricity from renewable energy sources.

The company said this was another in a series of its initiatives to minimise the environmental impact of its operations.

Another subsea cable manufacturer, NKT, also decided to go along the same path and switch to renewables-powered operations, cutting the CO2 emissions by 66 per cent across its manufacturing sites in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Poland and Czech Republic.

Meanwhile, half of the clean power to be produced by the Seagreen offshore wind farm, which is yet to be built, has already been purchased, as the move to be renewable energy-powered picks up pace.