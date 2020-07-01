HMM names its 7th 24,000 TEU goliath at DSME

South Korean shipping major HMM has welcomed the 7th of twelve 24,000 TEU container shipping giants into its fleet.

These are the largest container ships in the world based on their carrying capacity.

Image courtesy: HMM

The latest ship from the batch to be named is HMM Hamburg, which was christened earlier today at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME)’s Okpo shipyard in Geoje, Korea.

HMM took delivery of its first 24,000 TEU giant, HMM Algeciras, back in April 2020, and the rest of the newbuilds are scheduled to join HMM’s fleet sequentially by September 2020.

DSME has been entrusted with building seven, while Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has been encharged with building the remaining five 24,000 containerships from the batch, ordered in 2018.

All 12 ships will be fitted with scrubbers to meet the international sulphur cap, which entered into force in January this year.

The newbuilds are slated for deployment on Asia-North Europe trade lanes of THE Alliance.