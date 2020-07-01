HMM names its 7th 24,000 TEU goliath at DSME
- Vessels
South Korean shipping major HMM has welcomed the 7th of twelve 24,000 TEU container shipping giants into its fleet.
These are the largest container ships in the world based on their carrying capacity.
The latest ship from the batch to be named is HMM Hamburg, which was christened earlier today at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME)’s Okpo shipyard in Geoje, Korea.
HMM took delivery of its first 24,000 TEU giant, HMM Algeciras, back in April 2020, and the rest of the newbuilds are scheduled to join HMM’s fleet sequentially by September 2020.
DSME has been entrusted with building seven, while Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has been encharged with building the remaining five 24,000 containerships from the batch, ordered in 2018.
All 12 ships will be fitted with scrubbers to meet the international sulphur cap, which entered into force in January this year.
The newbuilds are slated for deployment on Asia-North Europe trade lanes of THE Alliance.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 2 days ago
DP World Southampton welcomes its largest vessel to date
The 23,820 TEU HMM Oslo, the biggest vessel ever to call at DP World Southampton, arrived at the por...Posted: 2 days ago
-
Posted: 27 days ago
- video
Rotterdam hosts world’s largest containership
The world’s largest containership, the 23,964 TEU HMM Algeciras, sailed into the Port of Rotte...Posted: 27 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
DSME delivers 2nd 24,000 TEU behemoth, featuring smart ship technology, to HMM
South Korean shipbuilding major Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has delivered HM...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Cost-cutting measures, stronger freight rates help HMM narrow loss in first quarter
South Korea’s shipping major HMM closed the first quarter of this year with a significantly n...Posted: about 1 month ago