HMM’s newbuild receives methanol at Port of Shanghai

April 1, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

South Korean shipping major HMM has completed methanol bunkering for its first methanol-powered containership, HMM Green.

As announced upon the vessel’s recent delivery, the operation was conducted at the Port of Shanghai where 2,900 tons of ISCC-EU-certified green methanol was delivered to the 9,000 TEU boxship while simultaneously handling container operations.

The bunkering operation follows HMM’s memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG), the operator of all the public terminals in the Port of Shanghai, to collaborate on clean marine fuel supply, specifically focused on bunkering methanol and LNG.

The newbuild is part of the nine-ship fleet ordered from HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and HJ Shipbuilding & Construction in February 2023. The shipping company is expected to gradually receive the remaining eight vessels by next year, in line with its fleet expansion plan.

HMM Green will be deployed on HMM’s independently operated Far East Asia, India, and the Mediterranean Sea (FIM) service.

The company aims to acquire around 70 green vessels by 2030 and establish a carbon-neutral ecosystem across all transportation segments by 2045.

As part of this strategy, HMM plans to invest KRW 23.5 trillion ($17.48 billion) in sustainable growth by 2030.

