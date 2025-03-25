HMM
Home Shipbuilding HMM welcomes its first methanol-powered 9,000 TEU containership

HMM welcomes its first methanol-powered 9,000 TEU containership

March 25, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

South Korean shipping company HMM has taken delivery of HMM Green, its first new 9,000 TEU methanol-powered containership.

The newbuild is part of the nine-ship fleet ordered from HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and HJ Shipbuilding & Construction in February 2023.

Starting with this delivery, the world’s eighth-largest container shipping company is expected to gradually receive the remaining eight vessels by next year, in line with its fleet expansion plan.

As informed, HMM Green will bunker bio-methanol at China’s Port of Shanghai. Bio-methanol, a renewable fuel derived from waste resources, can reduce carbon emissions by up to 65%, eliminate sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions, and cut nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional bunker fuel.

A year ago, HMM inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG), the operator of all the public terminals in the Port of Shanghai, to collaborate on clean marine fuel supply, specifically focused on bunkering methanol and LNG.

All vessels in HMM’s new series are also equipped with environmental technologies required by major global ports. This ensures they can operate across all trade routes without restriction. They also meet EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime regulations, according to the company.

“This new vessel delivery is expected to accelerate HMM’s goal of achieving ‘Net-Zero by 2045. To enhance our competitiveness, we will continue to explore and adopt various fuel options,” an HMM official said.

HMM Green will be deployed on HMM’s independently operated Far East Asia, India, and the Mediterranean Sea (FIM) service.

