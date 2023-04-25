Holland Shipyards starts working on second hydrogen-driven vessel retrofit for FPS

April 25, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Dutch shipbuilder Holland Shipyards Group has started working on the second hydrogen-driven vessel retrofit for compatriot marine transportation service provider Future Proof Shipping (FPS).

FPS Waal. Source: Holland Shipyards Group

With the first vessel FPS Maas in the final phase of retrofit, the shipbuilder has now begun works on the retrofit of the second vessel FPS Waal to sail on hydrogen power.

For this retrofit project, six Ballard FC WAVE fuel cells, the AYK batteries and the electric propulsion motor were ordered and cutting of the steel for the new technical space will commence soon.

Following this, the vessel will arrive at the Holland Shipyards Group yard and is expected to enter service five months after arrival.

Like its sister ship, the FPS Wall will also have a complete retrofit under which the internal combustion technology will be replaced with hydrogen technology, removing the main engine with a reduction gearbox.

The diesel engine driving the bow thruster and the diesel generators will be replaced by a new modular propulsion system consisting of electric motors, hydrogen tanks, a PEM fuel cell system (for converting hydrogen into electricity power) and a battery system.

With six fuel cell modules, the FPS Waal will have a fuel cell capacity of 1.2 MW. For this second ship, an innovative cooling and ventilation system will be applied, carried out with a subsidy from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate. Following the retrofit, the vessel will have a cargo capacity of 200 TEU, but provisions will be made for an additional push barge, the shipbuilder said.

Once the retrofit project is completed, Future Proof Shipping’s FPS Waal will be operating the Rotterdam – Duisburg route on the Rhine, one of Europe’s busiest waterways.