Home Hydrogen Honeywell launches AI-powered tech to optimize hydrogen production

Honeywell launches AI-powered tech to optimize hydrogen production

Business Developments & Projects
April 10, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

U.S. technology company Honeywell has launched Honeywell Protonium, a suite of technologies enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) and powered by machine learning (ML) designed to make the production of green hydrogen more efficient, cost-effective and scalable.

According to the company, the tech suite tackles challenges such as power intermittency, carbon intensity reduction and high production costs. Reportedly, the new solution integrates predictive control algorithms to advance hydrogen production.

The Honeywell Protonium portfolio includes three offerings:

  • Concept Design Optimizer – set to optimize plant design to lower the levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) and enable quicker investment decisions,
  • Hydrogen Electrolyzer Control System – a solution that analyzes electrolyzer performance for greater efficiency and longevity, and
  • Hydrogen Unified Control and Optimizer – intended to streamline energy management and operations across the plant to reduce operating expenditure by leveraging technologies such as digital twins, AI/ML optimization and predictive analytics.

Pramesh Maheshwari, President of Honeywell Process Solutions, commented: “As adoption of green hydrogen as a diversified energy source continues to grow, it is crucial for producers to look to autonomy to ultimately advance electrification and the energy transition. With these new technologies, we are helping to further reshape the green hydrogen landscape and equip producers with the transformative solutions they need to scale.”

As disclosed, the tech suite is now available globally. The company revealed that it will first be deployed by Aternium, a U.S.-based producer of clean hydrogen, which will leverage the new technologies across its planned Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub (MACH2), one of seven national hydrogen hubs selected for an award by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

