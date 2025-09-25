Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel HOPA Ports to breathe new life into Hamilton biodiesel plant

HOPA Ports to breathe new life into Hamilton biodiesel plant

Ports & Logistics
September 25, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Canada’s Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA Ports) has taken action to help ensure the preservation and continued operation of the biodiesel facility in Hamilton previously operated by compatriot renewable energy company Biox.

Courtesy of HOPA

Recognized for its strategic value, the Biox facility has operated on port lands for more than two decades, converting used cooking oil, animal fats, and seed oils into biodiesel.

Over its lifespan, the plant has seen more than $70 million in investment. The plant has a production capacity of 67 million litres annually, supports 33 direct and 134 indirect jobs, and plays a vital role in Ontario’s energy autonomy.

Recent milestones have paved the way for the facility’s new chapter. On August 15, HOPA Ports finalized an agreement with previous owners World Energy/Hartree, securing the plant assets, preventing the liquidation of essential equipment, and maintaining the plant’s ability to recommence operations. In parallel, HOPA said it is actively engaging with industry partners to identify a suitable operator capable of maintaining biodiesel production at this Hamilton facility.

Regulatory progress has bolstered the outlook for domestic biodiesel. The Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) has enacted a regulatory amendment to support the use of Canadian-produced biodiesel in provincial blending requirements. This change helps secure a viable, competitive future for local producers.

“These collaborative efforts, combined with the Federal government’s recent announcement of production incentives, send a clear message of support for Canada’s renewable energy sector,” Ian Hamilton, President and CEO of HOPA Ports, commented.

As explained, these actions give HOPA the opportunity to help return this facility to active production, supporting jobs in Hamilton and the surrounding area, providing diesel suppliers with a local source of biodiesel for blending, and fortifying Ontario’s agricultural sector by maintaining a reliable market for local feedstock.

Additionally, it aligns with the Great Lakes fleet’s transition to marine biofuels and our “Buy Canada” goals.

Last year, two transformative projects were supported by Transport Canada and are expected to help create a green shipping corridor on the Great Lakes.

One of the projects is the Port Colborne Marine Biofuel Terminal, a new 12-acre, 8-million-liter biofuel terminal in Port Colborne, Ontario. This C$33 million (about $23.7 million) project, supported by $13.8 million in federal funding, represents a partnership between HOPA Ports, Canada Clean Fuels, and Canada Steamship Lines. At full capacity, the facility will distribute up to 70 million litres of biodiesel annually, sufficient to fuel more than 100 vessels per year.

The second project awarded is Sterling Fuels’ Greener Future Project at the Port of Hamilton. Sterling Fuels received the funds to modify existing infrastructure and build additional vessel fuelling facilities at the port.

This $4 million project, supported by $2 million from the Green Shipping Corridors Program, will add two tanks to Sterling Fuels’ existing Hamilton facility, as well as the associated pumps and piping to allow for Sterling Fuels to receive, store and deliver biofuels.

Read more

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles