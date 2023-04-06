HOPA Ports eyes green hydrogen from Atura Power to reduce carbon footprint

April 6, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Canada’s Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA), an integrated port network, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Atura Power, a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation (OPG), to acquire green hydrogen.

Image: Atura Power/HOPA Ports

HOPA, the largest Port on the Great Lakes operating multi-modal transportation facilities in Hamilton, Oshawa and Niagara, said it is investigating the use of green hydrogen as part of its commitment to supporting the growth of clean energy and reducing its carbon footprint.

The purchase of hydrogen from Atura Power would support these goals by providing a reliable and sustainable source of fuel across the port network. The hydrogen will be produced at the Niagara Hydrogen Centre on the Niagara River.

“HOPA Ports is committed to being a leader in sustainability and reducing our environmental impact”, said Ian Hamilton, President and Chief Executive Officer of HOPA Ports. “We are eager to explore the potential of using hydrogen to power our operations and are proud to support the growth of renewable energy in Ontario.”

Atura Power is building Niagara Hydrogen Centre which is poised to become Ontario’s largest green hydrogen facility once complete. It will use a 20-megawatt electrolyser system and is expected to be operational in 2024.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Atura Power awards Howden with hydrogen compressor contract Posted: 2 months ago

“Atura Power is uniquely positioned to lead low-carbon hydrogen production and help decarbonise Ontario’s broader economy”, added Shelley Babin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atura Power. “We look forward to working with partners like the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority, who are leading the marine industry towards environmental excellence.”