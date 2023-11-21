Horisont Energi-Koole Terminals partnership to include CCS value chain

November 21, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Horisont Energi, a clean energy company, and Koole Terminals, an independent provider of integrated services for storage, processing and logistics, have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) to continue their collaboration to explore the potential development of a European carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain.

Courtesy of Koole Terminals

Specifically, the MoU sets out the intention of the parties to develop CO2 import and export terminals in continental Europe, including a potential Koole Terminals CO2 terminal in Rotterdam as a part of a larger logistics solution for CO2 and clean ammonia.

The potential new CO2 terminal in Rotterdam would be connected to the planned Delta Rhine Corridor CO2 pipeline, allowing volumes to be gathered from several places on the continent, and shipped to carbon storage terminals such as the Gismarvik CO2 terminal in Norway, Koole said, adding that the potential terminal in Rotterdam could have an intermediate CO2 storage capacity of up to 200.000 tons of CO2, accommodating transport of multi-millions of tons of CO2 to carbon storage annually.

According to Koole, the parties intend to develop and market Gismarvik, Norway’s planned CO2 import terminal, with volumes anticipated to flow from a new CO2 export terminal which Koole Terminals is exploring in Rotterdam and various other countries, as part of a European CCS value chain.

The intention for the Gismarvik CO2 terminal is to become an injection hub for CO2 before permanent storage at Horisont Energi’s or at other carbon storage locations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, Koole noted, adding that with an anticipated annual capacity of 20-24 million tons, following design maturation and development, the Gismarvik CO2 terminal has the potential to function as intermedia storage for several CO2 storage projects.

A fit-for-purpose CO2 injection solution and system design have already been developed for the offshore part, and according to Koole, Horisont Energi has developed plans and started permitting for such a terminal covering offloading from ships, temporary storage, process and compression prior to pipeline transport to subsea reservoirs for sequestration.

The two parties also expect to explore certification solutions to develop fully auditable comingled inventory control, emission certification, traceability management and trading solutions for CO2, Koole noted.

Bjørgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen, CEO of Horisont Energi, commented: “Our ambition is to build a carbon capture and storage value chain in Europe together with our partners. A proposed CO2 terminal in Rotterdam is intended to play a central role in this context as the gateway from Europe to Norway’s CCS market, both in terms of existing and our planned new carbon storage licences. Koole Terminals’ strong customer base and experience in operating major liquid bulk terminals in central ports of Europe is anticipated to aid in contributing to the acceleration of the establishment of the CCS value chain. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration.”

John Kraakman, CEO of Koole Terminals, said: “Material progress has been made in enhancing our potential CO2 intermediate storage capabilities at Rotterdam since our collaboration commenced. We recognize the synergies in engaging in the potential joint development of the Gismarvik CO2 terminal in Norway, drawing upon our extensive expertise in managing terminals and logistics.”

To remind, Horisont Energi and Koole Terminals extended the scope of their cooperation to cover clean ammonia in December 2022. The parties share common values and are committed to working towards sustainability, decarbonization and the fundamental role of clean energy, Koole pointed out.