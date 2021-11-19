HSHI picks GTT fuel tanks for 2 new LNG-powered container ships

November 19, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

South Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) has ordered fuel tank design from French LNG containment specialist GTT for two LNG-powered container vessels.

Inside a GTT cryogenic membrane tank; Image courtesy of Wartsila

The two ships will each have a capacity of 15,600 containers. They will be equipped with LNG tanks, each holding up to 12,800 cubic metres of LNG used as fuel.

The tanks will specifically feature the Mark III Flex membrane containment technology developed by GTT.

Under the deal, GTT will provide engineering services and on-site technical assistance. In addition, it will help the operator through the first LNG-fueled project. This includes commissioning of the LNG tank, and first LNG bunkering operations; as well as further specific LNG operations and maintenance of the vessels.

Moreover, it will provide training for the crews, supported by its proprietary G-Sim training simulator. The simulator replicates the future LNG operations of the vessels.

The company will also offer its HEARS emergency response service with 24/7 technical assistance.

Additionally, GTT will fit these vessels with its GTT Digital platform, a smart shipping solution to monitor and optimize the operational performance of the vessels and further reduce their energy consumption and environmental footprint.

The deliveries of the LNG-powered vessels will occur between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2024.