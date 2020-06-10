Hudong-Zhonghua finalising works on 4th Yamal LNG carrier

China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding is wrapping up the construction of a liquefied natural gas carrier that will serve Novatek’s Yamal project in Russian Arctic.

LNG Megrez (Image: Hudong-Zhonghua)

The 174,000-cbm LNG Megrez is the fourth and final Yamal-dedicated vessel ordered by Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and China COSCO Shipping at the Chinese yard.

Hudong-Zhonghua said it recently completed the installation and commissioning of the vessels’ two WinGD dual-fuel engines.

The yard will now work on the ships cargo systems prior to its sea trials.

LNG Megrez has an overall length of 290 meters and features a GTT No96 membrane cargo containment system.

Hudong-Zhonghua delivered the first carrier of this batch, LNG Dubhe, in October 2019 followed by the second vessel, LNG Merak, earlier this year.

The third vessel, LNG Phecda, started sea trials at the end of April.