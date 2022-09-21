Photo: Courtesy of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

Hudong-Zhonghua orders GTT tank design for two LNGCs

September 21, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

French LNG containment specialist GTT has received the tank design order for two new LNG carriers (LNGCs) from Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua.

On 20 September, GTT said it received an order from its partner Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of two new LNGC on behalf of an Asian ship owner. The shiowner remains undisclosed for now.

GTT will design the tanks of these two ships, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres. The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system.

The shipyard will deliver the vessels in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

Previously, the shipyard ordered GTT tank design for four LNG carriers. This was revealed at the beginning of September.

