Hudong-Zhonghua starts building CMA CGM’s fourth 13,000 TEU dual-fuel boxship

December 13, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), is making progress in the construction of 13,000 TEU dual-fuel containerships ordered by French shipping major CMA CGM.

Courtesy of Hudong-Zhonghua

On 9 December, the shipbuilder started construction of the fourth unit in a series of six 13,000 dual-fuel ships.

In addition, the first ship from the series was docked on 12 December.

The vessels are part of CMA CGM’s $2.3 billion dual-fuel, LNG-powered containership order from April 2021, which was described as the largest single containership order in China’s shipbuilding history.

The 13,000 TEU vessels are the second type of dual-fuel containership built by Hudong-Zhonghua and represent the latest generation of green, environmentally friendly, high-efficiency and energy-saving boxships, the shipbuilder said upon kicking off construction of the second ship earlier this year.

The 336-metre long and 51-metre wide ship will be equipped with a 14,000 cbm MARK III LNG cargo tank and will be able to load 2,400 containers with a maximum capacity of 13,2000 TEUs.

It will also feature flexible container loading technology and use energy-saving ducts, rudder balls and other devices for improving its performance.

According to Hudong-Zhonghua, the main engine of this type of containership has been upgraded and it adopts the new generation of intelligent control exhaust gas recirculation ( ICER ) system, which, in comparison with the 23000 TEU dual-fuel containership can reduce methane escape in gas mode by 50% and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by more than 28%.

In September this year, Hudong-Zhonghua’s parent company CSSC completed the delivery of ten 15,000 TEU containerships to CMA CGM

The vessels were ordered at CSSC’s Jiangnan shipyard back in 2019 together with another five 15,000 TEU ships that were booked at Hudong-Zhonghua.

