Huntington Ingalls goes commercial with small-class UUV

April 20, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Huntington Ingalls Industries has announced the commercial release of its REMUS 300 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV).

The REMUS 300 unmanned underwater vehicle concept (Courtesy of Huntington Ingalls Industries)

The new, open architecture, small-class UUV can dive to depths of 305 metres and has endurance options up to 30 hours, according to Huntington Ingalls.

Built on the REMUS Technology Platform, the REMUS 300 has compact and efficient core electronics, advanced autonomy and a common operating system that allows for interoperability with the entire REMUS family of systems.

Its open architecture design and modularity enable integration of the latest hardware and software, with an optional hardware development kit and software development kit to enable third-party integration, the company said.

Duane Fotheringham, president of the unmanned systems business group in Huntington Ingall’s technical solutions division, said: “The REMUS 300 combines everything we’ve learned from more than 20 years of development on our REMUS 100 systems with enhancements like advanced modularity and a more robust structure and sensors. We’re excited to offer this solution to customers who are looking to dive deeper and go longer with a flexible, man-portable system”.

Common applications of this technology include mine countermeasures, hydrographic survey, rapid environmental assessment, search and recovery, and marine research.