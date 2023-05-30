Hutchison Ports commits to net-zero emissions by 2035 across three UK ports

May 30, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Global port developer and operator Hutchison Ports has set a target of 2035 for its three UK ports to achieve Net-Zero for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.

The three ports are the Port of Felixstowe, Harwich International, and London Thamesport. The ports group aims to reach net zero globally by 2050.

“Hutchison Ports has set both near-term and net-zero targets in line with the science based targets initiative’s net-zero standard. We operate in many markets throughout the world and have set ambitious emissions reduction targets in every region,” Clemence Cheng, Executive Director of Hutchison Ports and Managing Director of Hutchison Ports Europe, said.

“Our journey has already begun. We are investing in new and more sustainable equipment and the UK will be amongst the first of our business units to reach the target.”

The Port of Felixstowe commissioned two new 11Kv high voltage substations to serve the charging infrastructure for its conventional electric tractor fleet on 20 May. Each substation will enable 20 vehicles to be charged at any one time at the port’s Trinity Terminal.

The port will take delivery of its next batch of 22 electric tractors in July 2023 with a further 24 vehicles arriving in November 2023.

In addition, the port has introduced its first battery-powered autonomous trucks which will come with the latest battery swapping facilities. In total, it has plans to acquire 150 electric tractors over the next 2 years.

“Historically there was no option but to use fossil fuels to power the majority of port equipment. We have made significant progress at the Port of Felixstowe converting our yard cranes to electricity and now have 50 electric cranes with another 17 on order for delivery this year. All new equipment across our three UK ports will be sustainable and we have a programme to replace our entire vehicle fleet with battery-powered or alternative fuel options by 2033,” Cheng explained.

To tackle Scope 2 emissions and ensure that sustainable electricity is used to power port equipment, the Port of Felixstowe signed a new deal in April which ensures that all the electricity it uses is certified as being generated by solar, offshore wind or other renewable sources.