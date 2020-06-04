Huw Gullick joins NOC

The National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has appointed Huw Gullick as managing director of NOC Innovations and associate director of Strategic Business Development, starting in August.

NOC Innovations is the wholly owned commercial trading subsidiary of NOC, aimed to generate revenue to support the furtherance of the NOC’s charitable purposes.

Huw will be a member of the NOC executive board, owner of the Business Development Strategy.

After graduating from the University of Durham with a degree in Social Sciences, Huw joined global aero engine maker Rolls-Royce on a leadership graduate scheme where he worked across the business in increasingly senior commercial and supply chain roles.

After moving to Hampshire, he stayed in the aerospace industry and moved to the French owned global technology company, Safran. Huw was responsible for the supply chain, logistics, warehousing and investment strategy for the UK division of Safran Helicopter Engines.

Following a three-year at Safran he moved to materials engineering company Praxair Surface Technologies where he was initially responsible for the relationship management and strategic business development with one of their largest global companies Rolls-Royce.

His role quickly expanded and he is currently responsible for the commercial and business strategy for the UK business across all markets including aerospace, oil and gas, industrial gas turbines and general industry. He is also accountable for the global strategic development of Rolls-Royce.

David Gee, chair of the board of directors for NOC Innovations said, “We are delighted that Huw has decided to join NOC and take up the role of NOC Innovations MD as we believe his leadership, knowledge and expertise will, when combined with NOC capabilities, drive our strategy.”

Professor Ed Hill, chief executive of the National Oceanography Centre, said, “This is a really exciting appointment that will enable NOC to move from being wholly reliant on traditional sources of mostly public sector research income and moving the emphasis from being reactive to being proactive in this area. Huw will play a key role in drawing on NOC’s scientific and technical expertise in a way which enables us to diversify our revenue streams into higher margin work than is normally available through our conventional funding sources.”

Huw Gullick said: “I am really pleased to be moving to the NOC. I have spent my career working for large engineering organisations in a variety of commercial roles and the opportunity to bring my commercial experience into a new area of science for me is really exciting. There are significant opportunities to build sound revenue streams with the expertise and capabilities that reside in the NOC and this role is key to unlocking them”.