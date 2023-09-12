Hydrogen will be key enabler of energy transition, industry experts claim

September 12, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

At this year’s Gastech, an annual natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, low-carbon solutions and climate technologies event, held in Singapore, industry experts discussed how the global energy industry can help tackle crucial challenges, such as identifying the best means of unlocking investment in energy projects and advancing hydrogen production.

Archive; Courtesy of Hydrogen Council

The participants explored both policy and technical considerations for natural gas, LNG and hydrogen as accelerators of a just energy transition, where both demand and climate goals are met.

Speaking to CNBC Asia, Martin Houston, Chairman of U.S. Tellurian, said: “Whichever forecast you look at, demand will exceed supply many times over. When you start to put gas inside the mix as the true partner for the energy transition and realize just how much gas is going to be required, the macro for gas is incredibly strong. LNG represents how you get that gas to market, fungible, transportable. There is always going to be an opportunity for LNG projects in this space.”

Michael Sabel, CEO, Executive Co-Chairman and Founder of Venture Global LNG, argued that the demand for energy is not going to stop, regardless of policies around the world, and participants from Engie, Shell LNG, Petronas, the Environmental Defense Fund and the United Nations Environment Program discussed the steps organizations are taking to transform operational activities to reduce emissions and assure their licence to operate and advance methane programs to 2030.

A panel from the Leadership and Strategy Conference Program explored the outlook for LNG demand across the Asia Pacific region, with LNG positioned as a driver for energy security in Asia, regional trade and future market growth.

When it comes to hydrogen, the experts analyzed the emergence of hydrogen supply and demand centers across Asia and beyond, and aligned on avenues for investment to build a global hydrogen market.

Jane Liao, Vice President of CPC Corporation Taiwan, said: “The new rising star in the energy industry is hydrogen. We are very keen to construct all the infrastructure to meet energy mix goals by 2055, and hydrogen will be a part of this conversation. I do believe that in the future we will import liquid hydrogen from outside countries, much like we now import LNG.”

Early hydrogen adopters IHI Asia Pacific, Technip Energies, CB&I and Baker Hughes outlined their views and company track records in hydrogen development and aligned on hydrogen as a key pillar of decarbonizing the world, providing the industry can meet the dual challenge of cost and market maturity.

Marco Alvera, CEO of TES-H2, noted: “The big opportunity is to make progress on the development of renewables and green gases to make them more affordable and more competitive.”

