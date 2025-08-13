Back to overview
HydrogenPro taps Thermax for exclusive alkaline electrolyzer rights in India

Business Developments & Projects
August 13, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

HydrogenPro, a Norway-based technology company and an OEM for high-pressure alkaline electrolyzers, has entered a strategic partnership with Thermax, an India-based energy and environment solutions provider, granting the latter exclusive rights to supply, install, commission, and service its alkaline electrolyzer systems in India.

Illustration only; Archive; Courtesy of HydrogenPro

Thermax will engineer and manufacture key systems and balance-of-plant components of the electrolyzer for integration with stacks, HydrogenPro revealed, adding that, together, the two companies will collaborate on the development of advanced solutions to meet evolving market needs. As a first step, a test station for short stacks is expected to be established at Thermax’s facility in Pune.

Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO, Thermax, commented: “Our association with HydrogenPro marks an important step in expanding our green hydrogen portfolio. This collaboration enables us to immediately offer market-ready Alkaline technology-based solutions for deployment across industries in India. By combining HydrogenPro’s proven technology with Thermax’s engineering and project execution expertise, we will deliver integrated, localised, state-of-the-art Alkaline Electrolyser solutions with complete lifecycle support. This partnership reinforces our commitment to advancing industrial decarbonisation and supporting India’s energy transition.”

Jarle Dragvik, CEO, HydrogenPro, stated: “India, with its strong development in renewable energy is one of the fastest growing hydrogen markets. The partnership with Thermax provides us with an important entry into the country and a solid market foothold. Our goal is to enable the decarbonisation of industry through the use of green hydrogen, particularly in sectors with few or no renewable alternatives to current operational practices. India is striving to decarbonise their industries and modernise power generation, and this closely aligns with our technology. We will jointly develop and deliver comprehensive, integrated solutions that address complex challenges and enable scalable, sustainable energy advancements in India.”

In other news, it is worth mentioning that in 2024, HydrogenPro acquired NOK 82.7 million ($7.603 million) in new equity through a private placement of new shares towards the technology group Andritz.

The two parties first entered into a partnership at the beginning of 2023, agreeing to collaborate on scaling up manufacturing and assembly of electrolyzers for the European market. In late 2023, they solidified their alliance by signing a purchase contract for the delivery of 18 units of HydrogenPro’s 5.5 MW cell stacks with a total capacity of 100 MW.

