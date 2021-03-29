Hyundai Heavy setting up hydrogen supply chain by 2030

March 29, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group plans to go into all areas of hydrogen value chain, from production to transport, storage and use of hydrogen fuel.

Courtesy of Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

During an online conference, HHI revealed its hydrogen roadmap 2030, based on its plans of establishing a hydrogen value chain.

The plan includes each affiliated unit of HHI making use of its infrastructure and technical competitiveness.

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), the shipbuilding holding subsidiary, is to develop hydrogen-fueled vessels, hydrogen transport tankers and offshore plants for fuel production.

For hydrogen production infrastructure, KSOE will partner up with Hyundai Oilbank, a petroleum and refinery company.

KSOE will be responsible development of green hydrogen, while Hyundai Oilbank will deal with blue hydrogen, aiming to produce hydrogen from liquefied petroleum gas supplied from Saudi Arabia’s Aramco.

Hyundai Oilbank will also convert a part of its gasoline stations in South Korea to hydrogen filling locations.

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems and Hyundai Construction Equipment will support other hydrogen-related businesses using fuel cells.

Besides HHI, South Korea’s SK Group also announced the investment in the country’s hydrogen-related projects and will put forward 18 trillion won ($16 billion) by 2025.