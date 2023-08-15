Hyphen joins hands with ILF to boost its green hydrogen project in Namibia

August 15, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

To support its green hydrogen project in Namibia, Hyphen Hydrogen Energy has signed a partnership agreement with ILF Consulting Engineers.

Courtesy of Hyphen Hydrogen Energy

Under the agreement, ILF will provide project management services and technical expertise to drive Hyphen’s project in Namibia, as well as procurement and contract advice. Furthermore, it will provide implementation expertise in support of Hyphen’s socio-economic development goals.

To note, Hyphen’s project is expected to supply and decarbonize Namibia’s energy systems, as well as to export to international markets.

Hyphen said it is targeting the annual production of one million tons of green ammonia by 2027, with plans to increase it to two million by 2029, cutting 5-6 million tons in CO2 emissions every year. Operating at full scale, the project could produce 350,000 tons of green hydrogen annually.

The project is said to be the first step in the implementation of the government’s strategy to develop a large-scale green hydrogen industry in various regions in Namibia to support economic growth.

It is estimated that the project will create up to 15,000 new jobs during the construction phase and 3,000 permanent jobs during its operation, with a target for around 90% of these jobs to be filled by Namibians. Hyphen noted it is targeting 30% local procurement for goods, services and materials throughout both the construction and operational phases.

Marco Raffinetti, CEO of Hyphen Hydrogen Energy, said: “ILF’s experience working on hydrogen projects across the world will be invaluable and will help Hyphen meet the project timelines and Namibia’s development objectives. This appointment, combined with our engagement with potential consortium partners, shows there is massive interest in Namibia… We look forward to working closely with ILF in the delivery of this transformative project.”

Michel Kneller, Director of Hydrogen at ILF, commented: “We are proud to be a part of this significant lighthouse project. By providing our engineering and project management consultancy (PMC) services to this unique venture, we can contribute to the energy transition. Hydrogen plays a crucial role in transforming our energy system and we are convinced it is key to a sustainable future.”

