Hyundai Heavy orders GTT tank design for 3 new LNGCs

March 16, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has ordered tank design for three new LNG carriers (LNGCs)from French containment specialist GTT.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the LNGCs. Each ship will offer a capacity of 200,000 cubic metres.

The tanks will feature the GTT Mark III Flex+ membrane containment system, a technology that GTT developed.

Hyundai Heavy will deliver the vessels during the first, second, and fourth quarters of 2025.

Last week, the containment specialist informed that the execution of certain contracts they hold is at risk. These are mainly concerning LNG carriers for Arctic projects, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. For now, GTT is closely monitoring the evolution of the situation and continuously assessing the consequences.

