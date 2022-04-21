Hyundai Samho orders GTT tank design for 2 LNG vessels
Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) has ordered the tank design for two new LNG vessels from French LNG containment specialist GTT.
GTT said in a statement it has received this order in March 2022. Its partner Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries ordered the tanks of two liquefied natural gas carriers on behalf of a European company. The company remains undisclosed for now.
Designed by GTT, these two LNG vessels will have a total LNG tank capacity of 174,000 cbm per ship and will feature the Mark III Flex membrane containment system.
HSHI will deliver the vessels in the first semester of 2025.