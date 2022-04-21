Photo: Illustration; Courtesy of Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

Back to overview
Home Clean fuel Hyundai Samho orders GTT tank design for 2 LNG vessels

Hyundai Samho orders GTT tank design for 2 LNG vessels

April 21, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) has ordered the tank design for two new LNG vessels from French LNG containment specialist GTT.

Hyundai Samho orders GGT tank design for 2 LNG vessels
Illustration; Courtesy of Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

GTT said in a statement it has received this order in March 2022. Its partner Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries ordered the tanks of two liquefied natural gas carriers on behalf of a European company. The company remains undisclosed for now.

Designed by GTT, these two LNG vessels will have a total LNG tank capacity of 174,000 cbm per ship and will feature the Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Related Article

HSHI will deliver the vessels in the first semester of 2025.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    ZF Friedrichshafen AG

  • Partner

    Marine Energy Alliance (MEA)

    The Marine Energy Alliance (MEA) is a 4-year European Territorial Cooperation project running from May 2018 to May 2022. The project is financially supported…

  • Partner

    AncoferWaldram Steelplates BV