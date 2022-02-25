Hyundai Samho orders GTT tank design for 2 new LNGCs

February 25, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) has ordered the tank design for two new LNG carriers from French containment specialist GTT.

Illustration; Courtesy of Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

Hyundai Samho is building these two new LNGCs on behalf of an African ship-owner. The vessels will each offer a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of these ships. The LNGC tanks will feature the Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

The shipyard will deliver the vessels in the first quarter of 2025 to the yet undisclosed shipowner.

