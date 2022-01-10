Hyundai Samho scores $1.3 billion orders for 7 new LNG-fueled ships

January 10, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) has received $1.3 billion worth of shipbuilding work that includes six Very Large Container Ships (VLCS) and one Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carrier.

Courtesy of HSHI

HSHI says it received the orders on 4 January 2022 from undisclosed shipowners (one European-based and the other from Asia). However, it is likely that the name behind one of the orders is French shipping giant CMA CGM.

Firstly, the order includes six 15,000 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) liquefied natural gas-powered container ships. Hyundai Samho will deliver these ships gradually to the European owner in the first half of 2024. These ships will meet the environmental regulations of the International Maritime Organization by featuring LNG dual-fuel propulsion engines.

Related Article Posted: 27 days ago CMA CGM Kimberley LNG-powered boxship delivered Posted: 27 days ago

Secondly, the 174,000 cubic metres LNG carrier will be 289.9m long, 46.1m wide, and 26.3m high. The shipyard will deliver it to an Asia-based shipping company in the second half of 2024. Not only dual-fuel propulsion engine but various eco-friendly technologies such as LNG re-liquefaction technology will be present on this carrier.

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries aims to win a total of $4.6 billion worth of orders this year, including 30 ships. With this order, it has already achieved nearly 30 per cent of its goal.