IBIA and Green Marine to develop methanol bunkering training programme

July 25, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) and Green Marine have signed a cooperation agreement to develop a methanol bunkering training programme, with support form the Methanol Institute.

Illustration only. Courtesy of Methanol Institute

The aim of the agreement is to provide for existing and future crew operating on bunker tankers and bunker surveyors to be competent and ready for methanol bunkering on a larger scale.

As disclosed, the partners plan to commence the training in Singapore first and expand it globally in 2024.

In the first instance, IBIA and Green Marine worked together with the crew from the supplying tanker and the bunker surveyors involved in the methanol bunkering pilot in Singapore, identifying and plugging the training gaps and competency needs prior to the pilot.

“IBIA’s strategic focus on training is driven by the impending transformative changes in the maritime industry, especially concerning alternative fuel options for achieving environmental targets by 2030 and 2050. We are committed to equipping our members with essential knowledge and skills to navigate this evolving landscape successfully. Our exciting partnership with Green Marine allows us to expand bunker-related courses, enriching educational opportunities”, said Timothy Cosulich, Chair of IBIA.

“Green Marine’s methanol training curriculum was created based on practical knowledge gathered over a decade of experience working on methanol dual-fuel vessels. Our methanol specialists are captains and chief engineers with first-hand knowledge of working with methanol as a marine fuel and the safe handling of same”, noted Morten Jacobsen, CEO of GREEN MARINE.

“We applaud Green Marine’s ongoing efforts to support the development of methanol as a marine fuel, now together with IBIA, effectively creating the ‘gold standard’ for safe handling and bunkering. These are still early days for alternative fuels, making it a necessity to collaborate on fundamental elements for their safe and efficient integration with the maritime supply chain, bunkering and on-board handling. Such partnerships allow us as an industry to go further, faster, as we transition to a lower emissions environment,” said Chris Chatterton, Chief Operating Officer of the Methanol Institute.

