IFCA invests in new survey tech
Cornwall Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (IFCA) has invested in new sonar technology for its survey works throughout its district.
The HYPACK Max technology has been supplied by Hayle-based survey support company Swathe Services.
Colin Trundle, principal scientific officer at Cornwall IFCA said: “The HYPACK software has been on my wish list for a while, and after receiving funding we updated our equipment in 2018. Since then, we have used it for logging all our seabed surveys including subsea camera surveys and side scan sonar surveys which are used to describe seabed texture and feature locations. It has also been operated offsite and remotely, so it’s been a great resource to use with COVID-19 restrictions.’’
“One of the projects it has been used for is mapping the distribution of Maerl. A type of calcified seaweed which is important for biodiversity and is a sub feature of the Fal and Helford Special Area of Conservation. HYPACK was used to acquire, process and produce a mosaic of side scan sonar data which has helped us refine our understanding of the distribution of Maerl within this special conservation area.”
The new technology has been used on a number of different surveys, and helped the team refine survey methodologies as well as incorporate the functionality of HYPACK in their work.
Colin added: “It has some really useful features, one of which allows us to track our boat in real time over seabed features and habitat types. We are also now using it for guaranteed equidistant imagery during our subsea camera surveys.
“The addition of HYPACK has made a real step change in the way we can do things. It’s refined our process and significantly improved our efficiency. Working with Swathe Services has been great. They offer excellent products, services and continued support.“
List of related news articles
-
Posted: over 5 years ago
STR SeaSpyder for IFCA
Subsea Technology and Rentals (STR) have supplied 2 SeaSpyder underwater camera systems to the Assoc...Posted: over 5 years ago
-
Posted: over 6 years ago
HYPACK Introduces Real Time Point Cloud for Multibeam and Topo Laser Surveys
HYPACK, Inc., a hydrographic surveying software company, released its new REAL TIME POINT CLOUD. Thi...Posted: over 6 years ago
-
Posted: over 5 years ago
Ashtead Tech Provides Sonar for Furgo’s Survey
Ashtead Technology has supplied Edgetech 6205 interferometric sonar to Fugro for the acquisition of ...Posted: over 5 years ago
-
Posted: 10 months ago
MBES Commercial Training with USV
Swathe Services, a Hydrographic survey support company in Hayle, Cornwall (UK) recently ran what it ...Posted: 10 months ago