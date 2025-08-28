AI
Implementation reality vs. optimism: AI is not scaling in maritime

Research & Development
August 28, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Maritime companies are stuck in the early stages of artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, unable to scale beyond small experiments as widespread optimism collides with implementation reality, according to new industry research.

The study “Beyond the Hype: What the maritime industry really thinks about AI” by research firm Thetius in partnership with Marcura, a maritime technology and services provider, combines 130 survey responses and in-depth interviews with maritime professionals.

It reveals a sector that is both eager and cautious: 82% are optimistic about AI and 81% are running pilot projects, yet 37% have personally witnessed AI failures and only 11% have formal policies to guide scaling.

The research identified clear consensus on where AI delivers value: 97% see benefits in reducing manual workflow inefficiencies, 87% see obvious potential for AI in charter party contract analysis, and identifying risky voyage decisions. However, 69% believe that AI solutions might miss critical red flags in contracts or voyage planning, leading to poor business outcomes.

“A general AI agent might say that SF means standard form, but in shipping, it means stowage factor,” Janani Yagnamurthy, VP Analytics at Marcura, commented.

Despite their general enthusiasm for AI, maritime professionals overwhelmingly reject full automation. 70% believe AI should recommend actions but humans should always make the final decision, while 66% are concerned about overreliance on the technology eroding human skills and judgment.

“When change happens, it’s very natural to fear losing control. Skilled maritime professionals have spent decades honing their judgment in high-stakes roles like chartering and operations,” Yagnamurthy explained.

“The best AI functions like a co-pilot, not a replacement, providing insights but always leaving the final decision up to the professional who understands the full context. As seen in some legal cases, relying on AI without human oversight can cause errors and even cross into professional misconduct.”

While generic AI implementations struggle, purpose-built maritime solutions are demonstrating clear value. Marcura’s AI-powered charter party analysis helped one dry bulk operator avoid over $120,000 in potential losses by identifying four critical clauses missing from a draft agreement.

The study identified inadequate training as the biggest barrier to scaling, cited by 38% of respondents. The governance gap is equally stark: while 81% run pilots, only 17% have transparent processes for how AI makes decisions within their organizations. Nearly a quarter express concerns about vendor claims outpacing real-world results.

In related news, South Korean shipbuilding titan HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) recently partnered with the US-headquartered software development company Altair to boost the performance of eco-friendly marine engines and explore further potential of AI in the maritime industry.

The partners intend to create simulation platforms of environmentally friendly marine engine design and optimization, use AI-backed technological solutions to ‘enhance’ engine performance, perform predictive maintenance and diagnostics capabilities and improve engine safety via AI-based visualization technologies.

