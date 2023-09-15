Premium
In focus: Accelerating buildout of sustainable energy mix amid fossil fuel impasse
Last week's G20 summit in India concluded with mixed progress on environmental issues. The leaders hailed the ambitious new renewable energy goal to “pursue and encourage efforts to triple renewable energy capacity globally” by 2030. However, the gathering was marked with lingering disagreements and weak wording about phasing out fossil fuels.
Popular
Monthly subscription
€ 6,50/ month
Features
- Pay monthly
- Monthly cancellable
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Starter Trial
€ 0free for 4 weeks
Features
- Unlimited access for 4 weeks
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Popular
Monthly subscription
€ 6,50/ month
Features
- Pay monthly
- Monthly cancellable
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Yearly subscription
€ 66/ year
Save 15%
Features
- Pay yearly
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Already a member? Log in to MyNavingo
Checking permission...