Back to overview Home Fossil Energy In focus: Challenge accepted by oil major while Norway answers offshore wind calls Premium In focus: Challenge accepted by oil major while Norway answers offshore wind calls Transition June 11, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic As the energy transition is unravelling, the industry is paving the way to net-zero by pushing for further emission cuts in addition to new fuels and vessel types that are emerging in response to the urgency of the climate change crisis.This week, an exciting piece of news emerged in the offshore wind market as the Norwegian government announced it would open up new areas for the development of offshore wind projects as a response to the demands from the local industry. Last year, Norway opened two areas for offshore wind with a combined capacity of up to 4.5 GW. Now, the government will start the process of identifying new areas for offshore wind production and conduct an impact assessment of these areas. Premium content You are currently not logged into your account. Register and get a two week trial. You need javascript to validate your login status. Premium Premium content Would you like to read on? Do not miss out on any premium content and get your subscription now! Log in Yes, I want premium content Premium content Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content. Go to the shop View post tag: ammonia View post tag: Energy Transition View post tag: In focus View post tag: net-zero Share this article