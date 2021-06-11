In focus: Challenge accepted by oil major while Norway answers offshore wind calls

As the energy transition is unravelling, the industry is paving the way to net-zero by pushing for further emission cuts in addition to new fuels and vessel types that are emerging in response to the urgency of the climate change crisis.

This week, an exciting piece of news emerged in the offshore wind market as the Norwegian government announced it would open up new areas for the development of offshore wind projects as a response to the demands from the local industry.

Last year, Norway opened two areas for offshore wind with a combined capacity of up to 4.5 GW. Now, the government will start the process of identifying new areas for offshore wind production and conduct an impact assessment of these areas.