India plans to increase renewable energy in ports to 60%

February 23, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has revealed its plans to increase the share of renewable energy to 60%.

India MoPSW

Under the Green Shipping initiative, major ports have implemented and initiated various activities that would help in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the ports and shipping sector.

The ports helped in achieving the targets set by the government for making the maritime sector green and sustainable.

Activities included shore-to-ship power, use and promotion of electrically powered port equipment, use of alternate fuels like LNG/CNG, storage and bunkering facilities for environment-friendly fuels like LNG, CNG, hydrogen, ammonia etc.,

The transition towards renewable sources of energy including solar power, wind power, tidal power have already been initiated at many of the major ports of the country.

Now, the ministry is planning to increase the use of renewables to 60 percent of the total power demand of each of its major Ports from a present share of less than 10%.

“The ports have also aimed to reduce Carbon emissions, per ton of cargo handled, by 30% by the year 2030. The Maritime Vision Document-2030, released by Prime Minister, is a 10 Year blueprint on India’s vision of a sustainable Maritime sector and vibrant blue economy,” Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister, MoPSW, said.

Shri Sonowal also said that, as envisaged in the National Hydrogen Mission, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has identified and nominated Paradip Port, Deendayal Port and V.O. Chidambarar Port for developing hydrogen hubs, capable of handling, storage and generation of green hydrogen by the year 2030.

The green port initiatives include the acquisition of equipment for monitoring environmental pollution, acquisition of dust suppression systems, setting up of STP’s garbage disposal system for ports and ships, developing shore reception facility for wastes from ships, setting up projects for energy generation from renewable energy sources.

It also encompasses providing shore power to ships at berths, creating Oil Spill Response (Tier-1) capabilities at all ports, taking actions to improve harbor water quality, inclusion of sustainable practices in terminal design, development and operation, increasing green cover within port premises etc.

India’s largest shipbuilder Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has been a part of the green initiative, with several projects running to boost decarbonisation efforts.

These include green urban mobility solutions like hybrid electric ferries, autonomous zero-emission vessels, pilot projects on hydrogen fuel cell ferries, electric catamaran water taxi, hybrid electric RoRo, hybrid tugs, etc.

CSL is pushing forward with the development of the first hydrogen fuel-cell ferry in India. The 100-passenger vessel is being developed as a Fully Indigenised Homegrown Technology project.

The ferry will be powered by two 25 kWh H2 fuel cells, developed by a global software integration major for the automotive industry KPIT.

The pilot project is being developed in cooperation with the Indian Classification Society, KPIT and a network of 37 national laboratories under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).