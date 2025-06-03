Back to overview
Home Hydrogen HDF Energy strengthens Indonesian presence with strategic hydrogen agreements

HDF Energy strengthens Indonesian presence with strategic hydrogen agreements

Business Developments & Projects
June 3, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

French hydrogen player HDF Energy has signed two strategic agreements to accelerate the deployment of its Renewstable hydrogen power plants in Indonesia.

Credit: HDF Energy via LinkedIn

As disclosed, a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with PT PLN (Persero), Indonesia’s national electricity operator, and PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) (PT SMI), a state-owned infrastructure financing body.

This agreement reportedly aims to identify and implement innovative financing mechanisms to support the 23 Renewstable hydrogen power plant projects currently under development by HDF in Indonesia, representing a total investment of €2.3 billion.

The company also signed an MoU with the Provincial Government of East Nusa Tenggara, where 8 of HDF’s 23 projects in Indonesia are currently under development, to strengthen local cooperation and accelerate deployment.

Damien Havard, HDF Energy’s CEO, commented: “These agreements are a major milestone for our deployment in Indonesia and confirm the relevance of French hydrogen technology to address clean electrification in remote regions.”

To note, Renewstable power plants are said to combine intermittent renewable energy (solar/wind) with substantial on-site energy storage in the form of green hydrogen to generate “stable, 24/7 clean electricity” – a sustainable alternative to diesel power on remote islands.

HDF stressed that the excess green hydrogen produced can also be used to power maritime decarbonization, supported by fuel cells manufactured in the company’s Bordeaux-Blanquefort plant in France.

It is worth mentioning that in April 2025, HDF’s subsidiary PT HDF Energy Indonesia signed an MoU with the Indonesian Ministry of Transportation, PT PLN (Persero), and ferry operator PT ASDP Indonesia Ferry (Persero) to explore decarbonizing Indonesia’s maritime sector using green hydrogen.

With this project, the company intends to produce green hydrogen locally and offer a zero-emission maritime vessels’ propulsion solution based on its fuel cells.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles