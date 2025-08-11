Several people standing onstage at an agreement signing ceremony
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Indian player to receive LNG from Trafigura under multi-year deal

Indian player to receive LNG from Trafigura under multi-year deal

Project & Tenders
August 11, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Global commodity trading group Trafigura has signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with the state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC).

LNG supply agreement signing ceremony; Source: Trafigura via LinkedIn

Under the five-year agreement, Trafigura will supply 2.5 million tonnes of LNG to IOC for use at its regasification terminals across the country. 

Sachin Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Trafigura India, commented: “The agreement is a new milestone in Trafigura’s growing commitment to supply energy resources to India. We’re excited to work with Indian Oil Corporation on such a significant LNG supply agreement. Trafigura’s expertise, global reach and extensive supply chain capabilities mean we are well-placed to support India’s increasing LNG requirements.”

Earlier this year, the commodity trading group inked a deal with Brazil’s Brava Energia, enabling it to get 6 million barrels of oil produced at the Atlanta field off the coast of Brazil. Brava Energia operates the field with an 80% interest, while the remaining 20% is held by Westlawn.

Related Article

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles