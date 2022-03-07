India’s first FSRU arrives at H-Energy’s Jaigarh terminal

March 7, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

India’s first floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Höegh Giant has arrived at H-Energy’s Jaigarh terminal in Maharashtra ahead of its commissioning in the coming weeks.

According to the Indian natural gas company H-Energy, the Höegh Giant arrived on 1 March 2022 marking a ‘historic moment’ and emphasising the company’s commitment to the country’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector and its focus on sustainable and green energy solutions.

Courtesy of H-Energy

Commenting on the development, Darshan Hiranandani, CEO of H-Energy said: “We welcome the FSRU with immense pride to our Jaigarh terminal. This will be India’s first FSRU-based LNG terminal and it marks a new chapter in India’s mission for accelerated LNG infrastructure growth. We are proud to be part of India’s net-zero transition road map.”

To remind, the vessel will serve H-Energy’s LNG import terminal at Jaigarh port under a 10-year charter deal.

The FSRU has a storage capacity of 170,000 cubic metres and has an installed re-gasification capacity of 750 million cubic feet per day (equivalent to ͌six million tons annually).

The Höegh Giant will deliver re-gasified LNG to the 56-kilometre long Jaigarh-Dabhol natural gas pipeline, connecting the LNG terminal to the national gas grid.

Related Article Posted: 11 months ago FSRU Höegh Giant heads off to Jaigarh port, India Posted: 11 months ago

Additionally, the facility will be capable of reloading LNG onto other LNG vessels for LNG supply to other terminals as well as reloading onto small-scale LNG vessels for bunkering services. The facility will also be capable of delivering LNG through truck loading facilities in the near future for onshore retail distribution.

The vessel is equipped with an open-loop system using seawater as a heating medium and is paired with a propane closed-loop intermediate regasification system which is an environmentally friendly system and does not have any adverse effect on surrounding seawater, H-Energy explained.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: