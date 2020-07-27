Infinera boosts capacity on MainOne subsea cable for Orange
Orange has deployed spectrum capacity with Infinera’s submarine solution on its MainOne submarine cable, in West Africa.
Built upon Infinera’s fourth-generation Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE4) on the XTS-3600 platform, Orange was able to increase its regional capacity as well as improve the resilience of its submarine cables to provide its customers with enhanced connectivity and access to affordable new services.
MainOne is a next-generation, 7,000-kilometre submarine cable that connects Portugal, Senegal, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria and serves as the West African backbone network for Orange’s international connectivity in Africa.
By deploying Infinera’s submarine solution, Orange was able to add capacity, scale as needed, and deploy services cost-effectively, resulting in improved and affordable services to their customers.
Infinera’s ICE4 technology delivers the capacity and reach required for high-performance submarine cable spectrum and leverages the features of Infinera’s optical engine, which include Nyquist subcarriers, forward error correction gain sharing, and photonic integrated circuit-based technology.
“This deployment with Orange reinforces our ability to consistently deliver the highest performance in terms of submarine capacity and reach with our industry-leading Infinite Capacity Engine technology,” said Nick Walden, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “We remain committed to helping our customers cost-effectively keep pace with demand while lowering total cost of ownership.”
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
OPT New Caledonia building new subsea cable system
OPT New Caledonia has selected Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) to build and deploy its second subma...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Infinera upgrade for AAE-1 subsea cable
Asia-Africa-Europe-1 Consortium (AAE-1) has upgraded its subsea network connecting East Asia to Euro...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
New subsea cable to connect Africa, Middle East and Europe
China Mobile International, Facebook, MTN Global Connect, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and W...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 4 months ago
Orange and Elettra Boost Cable Route Survey Capacity
Orange and its Italian subsidiary Elettra have recently expanded the fleet with a freshly-revamped v...Posted: 4 months ago