Infinera boosts capacity on MainOne subsea cable for Orange

July 27, 2020, by Anela Dokso

Orange has deployed spectrum capacity with Infinera’s submarine solution on its MainOne submarine cable, in West Africa.

Built upon Infinera’s fourth-generation Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE4) on the XTS-3600 platform, Orange was able to increase its regional capacity as well as improve the resilience of its submarine cables to provide its customers with enhanced connectivity and access to affordable new services.

MainOne is a next-generation, 7,000-kilometre submarine cable that connects Portugal, Senegal, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria and serves as the West African backbone network for Orange’s international connectivity in Africa.

By deploying Infinera’s submarine solution, Orange was able to add capacity, scale as needed, and deploy services cost-effectively, resulting in improved and affordable services to their customers.

Infinera’s ICE4 technology delivers the capacity and reach required for high-performance submarine cable spectrum and leverages the features of Infinera’s optical engine, which include Nyquist subcarriers, forward error correction gain sharing, and photonic integrated circuit-based technology.

“This deployment with Orange reinforces our ability to consistently deliver the highest performance in terms of submarine capacity and reach with our industry-leading Infinite Capacity Engine technology,” said Nick Walden, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “We remain committed to helping our customers cost-effectively keep pace with demand while lowering total cost of ownership.”