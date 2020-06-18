Infinity eyes international expansion

Engineering consultancy Infinity has announced Stephen Hamilton as regional director and green-light for the expansion of the business.

Infinity has now entered London energy market, which will operate as a hub for engineering support to the international arena.

This should also strengthen the Aberdeen technical offering available to the North Sea client base.

The expansion brings increased headcount and capabilities for Infinity in both regions, with additional growth expected in the coming months.

Hamilton will assume the role of regional director leading the London office.

He has worked for Premier Oil, Shell, Woodside and also Chevron in Europe, South East Asia and Australia.

Established in 2015, Infinity is an independent engineering consultancy specialising in field development, flow assurance as well as subsea operations.

Joao Conde, projects director, said:

“We are delighted to be able to progress with our London expansion and appoint Stephen, an industry recognised expert in flow assurance.

Stephen Hamilton, regional director, also said

“Having spent many years working in Flow Assurance and Systems Engineering positions with Operators I believe our offering is unique in the consultancy world.

“With the well documented challenges in the industry we believe our offering gives clients workable solutions that will maximise safety, boost production, reduce costs and minimise environmental impact.”